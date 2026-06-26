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Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2 is now a browser game

Perhaps the best game of all time?

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Valve's Half-Life 2 is now playable as a browser game, as reported by Tweak Town. You can play it here.

Browser version was developed by Slqnt and 98006, and it reportedly took 3 months to develop, but it offers the complete game to play with only a few graphical issues. Still, it's an impressive feat to get one of the best games from the 2000s to run in a browser with all of the gameplay as you remember it.

Slqnt's website launches the game in a window with full mouse-and-keyboard controls. Due to the size of the game, the initial load can take a little while depending on your connection.

Half-Life 2's campaign remains one of the most influential in PC gaming and FPS history. It offered a cinematic campaign full of action, stealth, puzzle-solving, and innovative gameplay. And let's not forget the use of physics and the introduction of the Gravity Gun.

Half-Life 2
Valve

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