GTA Online is going to let you upgrade your apartment to a mansion next month

We might have just under a year to wait until we're wrestling alligators and dealing with local wackos in Grand Theft Auto VI's great state of Leonida, but that gives us enough time to relax in the sun-kissed San Andreas a little more, luxuriating in the wealth accrued through years of Grand Theft Auto Online.

If you've already bought pretty much everything there is to buy in GTA Online, Rockstar is bringing in another huge purchase in the form of Prix Luxury Real Estate properties, which are essentially massive mansions that are way fancier than even the finest apartments. In these estates you'll get access to more player home space than ever before, including new amenities with personal assistance and business service technology.

A Safehouse in the Hills arrives in December, but you can become a Prix Luxury Black Tier VIP right now in-game, which gives you a free sports car. If you complete the newly added New Listings missions, too, you'll get $1,000,000 in-game, as well as a massive discount on the mansions when they arrive.