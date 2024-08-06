Green Fortnite picks up an unstoppable win at Overwatch 2's Calling All Heroes Major 2

HQ

Over the weekend, Overwatch 2 teams duked it out in the Calling All Heroes Major 2 event, which was eventually won by team Green Fortnite, who earned themselves the lion's share of an admittedly modest $6500 prize pool.

While that might not sound like the biggest amount of prize money, it's worth remembering this is a B-tier tournament, and that Green Fortnite proved to be incredibly dominant during the event. Until the grand final against Supershy Ivy, they swept their opponents pretty cleanly all throughout the upper bracket.

There were some losses to Supershy during that grand final, but they didn't stop Green Fortnite from picking up the overall win of the tournament.