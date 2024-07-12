GreedFall 2: The Dying World to enter Early Access in September

HQ

A few months ago, it was revealed that the GreedFall sequel, which is actually chronologically a prequel, would be coming to Early Access during the summer. This will no longer be the case.

Spiders has announced that GreedFall 2: The Dying World will now be making its Early Access arrival after the autumn equinox (September 22 in the Northern hemisphere) on September 24, meaning it will officially be autumn by the time the game arrives.

As for what this game is about, it is set three years before the events of the first game and sees players taking up the role of a native of Teer Fradee, as they are uprooted from their island home and taken to the continent of Gacane by colonists. We're told:

"In this old world in a constant state of conflict, and ravaged by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of various factions, you must regain your freedom and forge your own destiny. Tackle each challenge you face through diplomacy, cunning or your combat skills, and alongside your new-found allies, put a stop to one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island."

Check out the release date trailer below. It should be noted that PS5 and Xbox Series players will need to wait until sometime in 2025 to play the game, likely when it is ready to leave Early Access on PC.