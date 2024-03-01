GreedFall II: The Dying World to enter Early Access in the summer

HQ

As part of yesterday's Nacon Connect, the French publisher revealed that the upcoming GreedFall II: The Dying World will be making its arrival as an Early Access project on PC (via Steam) sometime this summer. No firm date was given, but we do at least know when we can return (or rather arrive earlier) to the world of Teer Fradee in this sequel that is actually a prequel to the original game.

As for what this game will be about, developer Spiders description states as follows, "This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island."

While we know that PC players will get the first taste of GreedFall II: The Dying World, we are expecting the game to land on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it exits Early Access eventually and debuts in its 1.0 'launch' state.

Check out the new trailer for the game below.