Greece faces strikes by tourism and hospitality workers

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Greece is facing a nationwide 24-hour strike, as reported by a Greek newspaper Proto Thema and YLE.

Greece is one of the most popular summer travel destinations. Protests during the strike are planned in the capital city Athens and several other cities. The strike has been called by POEET, the Panhellenic Federation of Employees in Food Service and Tourism.

The strikes are demanding, among other things, higher wages. The strikes are a part of a broader labour action involving workers from several key sectors of the Greek economy, including construction, food and beverages, retail and regional authority employees.