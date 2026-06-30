Great grandmother banned from all Sainsbury's stores after heated incident

HQ

A 79-year-old woman in the United Kingdom has been banned from visiting all Sainsbury's and Argos stores in the country. The decision has attracted a great deal of attention since the woman chose to appeal the ban, claiming she was treated unfairly.

The woman, Rita Seymour, states that the situation arose when she tried to buy a scratch-off ticket. According to her account, she was falsely accused of stealing merchandise, and an argument with staff ensued.

"I am not the guilty party, I wasn't nasty to her. I'm [nearly] 80 years of age, I wouldn't start trouble with anybody. I've been in customer service all my life and I've never been spoken to like this"

She admits that she struck an employee's body camera during the altercation but denies having been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Sainsbury's, however, stands by its decision and says the suspension is based on several inappropriate incidents over time. The company emphasizes that the safety of both employees and customers is its top priority.