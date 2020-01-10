Grand Soirée event hitting Apex Legends later this month

EA and Respawn Entertainment have announced the Grand Soirée Arcade Event for Apex Legends, celebrating the roaring twenties from January 14 until January 28, bringing cosmetics and outfits inspired by Art Deco.

There will be a new limited-time mode every two days, including fan favourites and new additions, not to mention an event prize track too, letting players earn Arcade points from challenges to get rewards. An event shop will also allow players to get loot and cosmetics as well.

Armed and Dangerous is among the modes coming in, and details on Dummie's Big Day (a new mode) are being kept secret. Each mode has three new challenges worth a total of 1,000 points, and badges can be earned for trying each mode.

From January 17 at 10:00 PT (18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET) to January 20 at the same time there'll also be a Bonus Scoring Weekend featuring extra challenges worth 500 points too, so it's worth paying attention to that.

Six legendary skins will be added to the core loot pool at the event's start as well, able to be crafted or made from Apex Packs.

For more on the upcoming event check out the trailer and images below. Is this a classy affair?