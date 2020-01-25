Granblue Fantasy: Versus' opening cinematic is here

Arc System Works' is currently developing not only Guilty Gear Strive, but also Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and we've received a new video this week showing us the opening cinematic for the game in Japanese.

The trailer gives a little bit of gameplay and an insight into the striking visual style the game is going for, as well as several of the characters that you'll be able to play as in the full product.

It's easy to see why anticipation might be high for this game, as it's launching on February 6 in Japan from the veteran fighting game developer, who also helped make Dragon Ball FighterZ a few years ago as well.

Are you eager to get your hands on it?

