Google has a new plan for Gemini

HQ

Google has announced a new AI plan. They are introducing a new $100 AI plan called Ultra, as reported by Android Police.

The new AI Ultra plan costs $100 per month, and it provides up to 5x higher usage limits than the Pro plan. It will also get you access to Gemini Spark when it launches later this year. Other perks included are 20TB storage and a YouTube Premium Individual subscription. Google will also provide $40 in monthly Google Cloud credits, and subscribers will receive 10,000 Flow Credits to use across Google's AI-powered creative tools for content creation. Google's new AI plan is clearly a competitor to ChatGPT Pro and Claude Max, both of which offer plans with high usage limits for $100 and $200 per month.

Google is keeping their $250 Ultra plan, but dropping its price to $200 per month. Compared to the AI Pro plan, it provides 20x higher usage limits.