Goodbye Volcano High delayed to August

The extinction of the dinosaurs has been pushed back yet again to avoid Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI.

Considering we'd barely heard anything about Goodbye Volcano High ever since it was delayed to 2022, it was far from surprising when Ko_op announced it had been delayed again to "summer 2023" back in November. Three months later, the studio seemed confident when it a revealed the game was set to launch on June 15. Turns out, the comet is taking a detour yet again.

The Canadian developers confirm Goodbye Volcano High has been delayed to August 29. This isn't just because they need more time to polish, but they aren't hiding the fact that going up against giants like Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI wouldn't be ideal either. I hope they know this means the cool-looking game will launch around the same time as Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Sea of Stars, Baldur's Gate III, Lies of P, Starfield and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 instead...

