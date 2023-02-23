Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High has a release date

Following a slew of delays, the anthropomorphic adventure is now set to arrive in June.

Canadian indie developer Ko_Op's adventure game Goodbye Volcano High now has a release date. The seemingly highly original game, which follows a bunch of anthropomorphic dinosaur characters - one of whom is non-binary - through their senior year of high school, will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC on June 15.

Goodbye Volcano High was first announced at Sony's Future of Games event for PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2020, and was then targeted for release in 2021. There were then not one but two delays, first to 2022 and then to 2023, but now it looks like there will be no more delays for Ko_Ops' hopefully entertaining adventure.

Goodbye Volcano High

