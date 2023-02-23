Goodbye Volcano High has a release date

HQ

Canadian indie developer Ko_Op's adventure game Goodbye Volcano High now has a release date. The seemingly highly original game, which follows a bunch of anthropomorphic dinosaur characters - one of whom is non-binary - through their senior year of high school, will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC on June 15.

Goodbye Volcano High was first announced at Sony's Future of Games event for PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2020, and was then targeted for release in 2021. There were then not one but two delays, first to 2022 and then to 2023, but now it looks like there will be no more delays for Ko_Ops' hopefully entertaining adventure.