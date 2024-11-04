English
Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla: Minus One director turned down a lot of great offers before deciding his next movie

And once again, he's back with Godzilla.

Over the weekend, we reported that another movie is coming from the Godzilla: Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki, and it will once again feature the world's most-famous Kaiju. According to Yamazaki himself, though, there were other opportunities he could have taken.

Speaking to CinemaToday, Yamazaki revealed that he was given a lot of other offers before deciding to return to Godzilla. "I started receiving all kinds of great [film] offers," he said. "I can't tell you what offers they were. I turned them down, crying tears of blood, because they were making a new Godzilla movie."

We're not yet sure if this movie will be a direct sequel to Godzilla: Minus One, but with Yamazaki back at the helm, and the teaser at the end of the original movie, we could imagine that the great beast may be making a comeback.

Godzilla Minus One

