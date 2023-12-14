Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One director has 'complicated feelings' about sequels

As well as wanting to see what comes next, the director wants to see what another visionary might do with Godzilla.

HQ

The Japanese oversized monster lizard is still going strong all over the world, and the latest Godzilla film has been a huge success in the US. As we reported a few days ago, Godzilla Minus One managed to become the highest grossing Japanese live-action film ever in the country.

So the question of a possible sequel is quite natural, something that the director himself feels conflicted about. He admitted this in an interview with GQ Japan where he said the following:

"I'd like to see someone else's Godzilla, but I want to make a next time as well. I've got very complicated feelings."

A very Japanese answer, humble as can be. But a break is never wrong to get some distance from things, right?

Do you think Yamazaki should make a sequel or should someone else get the chance?

Godzilla Minus One

