Godzilla Minus One director has 'complicated feelings' about sequels

The Japanese oversized monster lizard is still going strong all over the world, and the latest Godzilla film has been a huge success in the US. As we reported a few days ago, Godzilla Minus One managed to become the highest grossing Japanese live-action film ever in the country.

So the question of a possible sequel is quite natural, something that the director himself feels conflicted about. He admitted this in an interview with GQ Japan where he said the following:

"I'd like to see someone else's Godzilla, but I want to make a next time as well. I've got very complicated feelings."

A very Japanese answer, humble as can be. But a break is never wrong to get some distance from things, right?

Do you think Yamazaki should make a sequel or should someone else get the chance?