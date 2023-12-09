Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One is the most successful Japanese live-action film ever in the US

It now towers at $14.36 million at the US box office.

Toho and its oversized horror lizard continue to sweep theaters, and critics and moviegoers alike can't seem to get enough of Takashi Yamazaki's neoclassical interpretation of the iconic monster. The film, which has so far grossed $14.36 million in the US, has simply become an unexpected success and can now boast being the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film ever in the country. That's an amazing milestone to pass, and the number of cinemas showing the film will also now increase from 2300 to 2500.

Have you seen the new Godzilla?

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

Godzilla reclaims his throne as the king of monsters in an absolutely stunning blockbuster film.



