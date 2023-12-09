Godzilla Minus One is the most successful Japanese live-action film ever in the US

HQ

Toho and its oversized horror lizard continue to sweep theaters, and critics and moviegoers alike can't seem to get enough of Takashi Yamazaki's neoclassical interpretation of the iconic monster. The film, which has so far grossed $14.36 million in the US, has simply become an unexpected success and can now boast being the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film ever in the country. That's an amazing milestone to pass, and the number of cinemas showing the film will also now increase from 2300 to 2500.

Have you seen the new Godzilla?