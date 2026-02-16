God of War creator delivers scathing review of Sons of Sparta: "One of the worst decisions the God of War team has ever made"

HQ

As part of last week's State of Play, the God of War series made a big (albeit polarising) splash, by rounding out the show and announcing a trilogy of remakes that are likely years away and then shadowdropping a game that has been received inconsistently.

Some are enjoying their time with God of War: Sons of Sparta, with the game currently sitting at a 75 critical Metascore on Metacritic and a 71 User Score too, but series creator David Jaffe is far from impressed.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Jaffe shares some thoughts about Sons of Sparta and how the game is "offensive," "generic and dull," and "one of the worst decisions the God of War team has ever made." Don't pull your punches, Jaffe.

In full, he stated: "I played a little over an hour of the new GOD OF WAR game, GOD OF WAR-Sons of Sparta! It's well made but generic and dull. It's also one of the worst decisions the God of War team has ever made. Its very existence is super confusing. And offensive."

He also went on to explain how the game was "offensive," noting that it has an "inability to respect the licence".

You can see Jaffe's full thoughts on Sons of Sparta below, and for more from the game, stay tuned for our review in the coming days.