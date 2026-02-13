God of War: Sons of Sparta announced and released

We weren't long into 2025 when rumours about a smaller God of War game started swirling. The plan was originally to launch this 2D action platformer last year, so some of you might have thought the rumours were fake when that didn't happen. Well, I have some amazing news.

Santa Monica Studio got the honour of ending tonight's State of Play with two big announcement. The first one was confirmation that they are remaking God of War, God of War II and God of War III. We're not talking remasters here, but real remakes using the new engine and much more, so we'll have to wait a while for that even after seeing some teases in God of War: Ragnarök's outstanding Valhalla update. That's why TC Carson, the original voice actor for Kratos, gave us one last surprise by announcing that what's called God of War: Sons of Sparta isn't just real, it's available on PS5 right now!

This 2D action platformer is set during Kratos' youth, as we'll finally get to experience his training at the Agoge with his brother Deimos. That means Kratos won't have his iconic blades or axe, as a spear and shield were his preferred tools back in the day. Top that with some magic thanks to divine artifacts called the Gifts of Olympus, and might understand why I'll end this article here to go play God of War: Sons of Sparta straight away. Just look at the cool trailer below.