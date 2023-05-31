Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War artist joins Halo Infinite lead at Netflix

Rafael Grassetti and Joseph Staten are teaming up on the previously announced AAA game.

Rafael Grassetti had spent more than a decade at PlayStation and had helped create some astounding art for God of War: Ragnarök, Killzone: Shadow Fall, Infamous: Second Son and more when he suddenly announced his departure earlier this month. What could possibly have tempted him enough to say goodbye to a workplace he seemingly loved? The same that made another veteran leave "the enemy" last month.

Because Rafael Grassetti aays that he's joining Joseph Staten and crew at Netflix to work on their recently announced AAA game. Grassetti's amazing art and Staten's brilliant mind? Consider me interested. How about you?

