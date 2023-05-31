God of War artist joins Halo Infinite lead at Netflix

HQ

Rafael Grassetti had spent more than a decade at PlayStation and had helped create some astounding art for God of War: Ragnarök, Killzone: Shadow Fall, Infamous: Second Son and more when he suddenly announced his departure earlier this month. What could possibly have tempted him enough to say goodbye to a workplace he seemingly loved? The same that made another veteran leave "the enemy" last month.

Because Rafael Grassetti aays that he's joining Joseph Staten and crew at Netflix to work on their recently announced AAA game. Grassetti's amazing art and Staten's brilliant mind? Consider me interested. How about you?