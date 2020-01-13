Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Star Fox Zero

God of War art director re-imagines the Star Fox crew

Raf Grassetti has been re-creating the main characters from Nintendo's iconic space shooter.

Last year, God of War's art director, Raf Grassetti, spoiled us by creating his own designs based on Cuphead and certain Smash Bros characters.

It seems that Grassetti is already back at it, as the artist has turned his attention to another Nintendo franchise, this time by reimagining the main characters of Star Fox. As you might expect, they look a little bit edgier his way, and we're likely not the only ones who would like to see them used in a future Star Fox game. You can find one picture below and the rest over here.

Star Fox Zero

Related texts

Star Fox ZeroScore

Star Fox Zero
REVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

"While the game has definitely been saddled with frustrating controls, once again the action is spectacular and exciting."



Loading next content