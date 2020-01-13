God of War art director re-imagines the Star Fox crew

Last year, God of War's art director, Raf Grassetti, spoiled us by creating his own designs based on Cuphead and certain Smash Bros characters.

It seems that Grassetti is already back at it, as the artist has turned his attention to another Nintendo franchise, this time by reimagining the main characters of Star Fox. As you might expect, they look a little bit edgier his way, and we're likely not the only ones who would like to see them used in a future Star Fox game. You can find one picture below and the rest over here.