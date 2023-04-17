Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Joseph Staten left Xbox and Halo to join Netflix

He's making a new AAA multi-platform game based on a new IP.

When Joseph Staten left Xbox Game Studios earlier this month, he made it sound like the time had come to try his luck at another game company. That's definitely the case, but probably not where you first expected.
Staten reveals that he has joined Netflix Games to be the creative director on a new AAA multiplatform game based on an original intellectual property. We're not told anything besides that, but at least it's not a puzzle game or anything like that, as his announcement starts with:

"In my work life, there's nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures."

Time will tell if this means we're in for another sci-fi adventure or something else.

