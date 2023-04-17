Joseph Staten left Xbox and Halo to join Netflix

HQ

When Joseph Staten left Xbox Game Studios earlier this month, he made it sound like the time had come to try his luck at another game company. That's definitely the case, but probably not where you first expected.

.

Staten reveals that he has joined Netflix Games to be the creative director on a new AAA multiplatform game based on an original intellectual property. We're not told anything besides that, but at least it's not a puzzle game or anything like that, as his announcement starts with:

"In my work life, there's nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures."

Time will tell if this means we're in for another sci-fi adventure or something else.