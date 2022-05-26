Sony to create a Horizon, God of War, and Gran Turismo TV series

HQ

At the recent Sony Business Briefing stream, the company seems to have just revealed that it is working on a bunch of other TV series based on its biggest IPs. This comes in the form of a Horizon series, a God of War series, and a Gran Turismo series, which will be coming to a variety of different places.

As mentioned on ResetEra, it's said that the Horizon show will be coming to Netflix, the God of War series to Amazon Prime Video, and as for the Gran Turismo series, no location has been put on it yet.

This would fit the bill of Sony looking to expand its efforts of bringing its top gaming IPs to more mediums, as has been the case with the Uncharted movie, and also the upcoming The Last of Us show. But, it is worth noting that Sony has only chosen to briefly mention this in a business briefing, meaning these projects are likely very early in development.

