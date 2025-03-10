God of War 20th anniversary panel will not come with any announcements

HQ

As God of War celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, of course we can expect some big celebrations regarding the original games and the reboot that took us from Greek to Norse myth. One panel looks to combine them both, featuring a selection of the casts from the original trilogy and the newer games.

The panel was first announced by Gallery Nucleus, and is set to take place on the 22nd of March in California. Both TC Carson and Christopher Judge, the actors who've played Kratos over the years, will be there, alongside some other big names including Sunny Suljic (Atreus), Carol Ruggier (Athena), Danielle Bisutti (Freya), Alastair Duncan (Mimir) and more.

While this event sounds exciting enough on its own, Sony Santa Monica wants fans to keep their expectations in check. In a post on X/Twitter, the studio ensured us that there wouldn't be any announcements at the panel.

Rumours of a new God of War have been spreading online, but it seems that Sony Santa Monica isn't yet ready to reveal whatever it has next in store for God of War.