Rumour: The next God of War would be a prequel where a young Kratos would return to Greece

The rumours about Santa Monica Studio's next game have been quite lively in recent weeks. A few days into 2025, a supposed source surfaced claiming that the next God of War (which Santa Monica has never confirmed is in development) was going to take Kratos' weary feet to the sands of Egypt, having taken on the Norse pantheon in Ragnarök. Now, however, it seems that will not be the case.

Tom Henderson, editor of Insider Gaming, has commented on his podcast that, despite previous rumours, the latest he's heard about the next God of War is that it will be a prequel, in which we'll control a young Kratos in Greece. It's unclear whether this will be a standalone title in the series or a reboot of the franchise.

In any case, Henderson acknowledges that he has not been able to verify the information from these sources, and remains cautious about the information.

What do you think Sony Santa Monica should do with God of War - explore new mythologies, or go back to its origins to rewrite the story with the current narrative approach?