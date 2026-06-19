GM bets on silicone-anodes as the next breakthrough in EV battery tech

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It seems that there's general agreement right now, that solid-state batteries are the next natural step in the evolution of EV battery technologies, but if you ask General Motors, something else might also be lurking beyond the horizon.

Speaking at a recent industry event (through InsideEV's), GM executives explained that silicon-anode batteries could reach production far sooner than many fully solid-state designs. The technology replaces some of the graphite traditionally used in battery anodes with silicon, allowing cells to store significantly more energy without requiring a complete redesign of the pack.

While the technology may be easier to implement, the energy-density is only increased by a theoretical 30% compared to current lithium-ion cells. It also does not have the temperature protections and the reliability of solid-state at the offset.

GM is working with battery supplier LG Energy Solution to develop the technology and expects to introduce silicon-rich battery cells before the end of the decade. The question is whether solid-state will have taken over by then.