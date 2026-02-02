Glitz and glamour steal the spotlight in latest glimpse of The Devil Wears Prada 2

Soon, it will be time for Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and more to reunite for the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada sequel. The fashionable flick will be arriving in cinemas as soon as May 1, 2026, and with that date edging increasingly close, another trailer for the aptly-named The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been shared that sees the cast come back together and also see Streep stand out (as usual) in her uncompromising role as fashion and media icon Miranda Priestly.

As for what this film will offer doting cinemagoers, the synopsis adds a few extra titbits of information, including the below:

"Almost 20 years after making their iconic turn as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

"The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film."

Beyond this, you can catch the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 below, to get another taste of 2026's most fashionable film.