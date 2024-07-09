Gladiator 2 trailer pits Pedro Pascal against Paul Mescal

There were a few rumours doing the rounds recently that claimed that Gladiator 2's trailer would be making its arrival and shown before Deadpool & Wolverine when that movie opened in late July. This was close but not accurate as Paramount instead came out and affirmed that the trailer would be debuting on July 9th instead.

This means the trailer has officially arrived, and in it we get to learn more about Paul Mescal's Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe's Maximus' love interest, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), as he battles and fights for survival against overwhelming odds, including Pedro Pascal's General Marcus Acacius, and all for Denzel Washington's slave owner Macrinus.

Needless to say, the film seems to have a more action-packed focus than the original film, one that sees frequent battles in the coliseum, all as Lucius pushes to topple and unsettle the Roman Empire.

Gladiator 2 is set to open in cinemas on November 22, 2024, and you can see the trailer below.