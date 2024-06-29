Gladiator 2's trailer will be shown before Deadpool & Wolverine

There have been a flurry of rumours and tons of speculation about when Gladiator 2's first trailer will be shown. It seems this has now been confirmed, as Collider has revealed that the Ridley Scott epic has teamed up with Deadpool & Wolverine to present its first look ahead of the Marvel blockbuster.

This means that we can expect the first trailer for Gladiator 2 around late July when Deadpool & Wolverine opens on July 26. The trailer will of course also debut online around the same time, but if recent trends with how production companies treat trailers, we can likely expect the Gladiator 2 trailer to get a brief period of theatrical exclusivity before coming online a few days later, as was the case with Nosferatu recently.

Are you excited for Gladiator 2?