GiantX GC, Xipto GC, and Ninetails all eliminated from the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025

The Valorant Game Changers Championship is well underway for its 2025 event, as over the past few days much of the bracket has been completed, meaning we know of three teams (out of the attending 10) that have been eliminated with an additional team set to be sent home in the coming hours.

Over the weekend, as part of the knockout bracket, GiantX GC was eliminated by Kru Blaze, who is currently, as of writing, fighting for its Championship life in a match against Nova Esports GC.

On the other side of the bracket, Xipto GC was eliminated by Ninetails, who then progressed onwards and was knocked out by MiBR GC, who continues to stay alive in the competitive event.

Following the ongoing elimination match, the next rounds will happen in a couple of days, when the upper bracket semi-finals happen and determine the two teams looking to punch a ticket to the grand finale by going through the upper bracket final. The losers of the semi-finals will drop into the knockout bracket to face either MiBR GC or the winner of Kru/Nova. The bracket as such, looks like the following:

Lower Bracket Round 2 (Ongoing!):



Nova Esports vs. Kru Blaze



Upper Bracket Semi-finals (November 26):



G2 Gozen vs. Team Liquid Brazil



Shopify Rebellion Gold vs. Karmine Corp GC



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals (November 27):



Winner of Kru/Nova vs. Loser of G2/Liquid



MiBR GC vs. Loser of Shopify/Karmine



Who do you think will come out on top at the Game Changers Championship, which will end on November 30?