Giant reptile wears wedding dress for bizarre Mexican ceremony

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It may seem a bit bizarre. But the fact is that in the Mexican town of San Pedro Huamelula, it is a tradition to hold a symbolic wedding with a female caiman. Which, on this occasion, was dressed in a white wedding gown and celebrated with music.

However, the ceremony isn't about an actual marriage; according to tradition, it symbolizes a historic union between two indigenous peoples in the state of Oaxaca. The ritual is said to bring bountiful harvests, successful fishing, and prosperity to the residents.

The three-day festival concludes with the mayor giving his reptilian bride a symbolic kiss. You can check it out in the clip below.