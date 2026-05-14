Giant moths, Mr. Freeze, and Evil Kripke: First trailer for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe arrives

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Recently, we reported on the premiere date and the first images of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a spin-off show based on The Big Bang Theory where we get to see comic store owner Stuart thrust into the multiverse and facing all kinds of wacky dilemmas and scenarios.

With the premiere set for July 23, now the official teaser trailer for the show has arrived and given us a taste of the kind of adventure it will offer. Essentially, Stuart is sent into a multiverse falling into disarray and it's his job, alongside a few allies and The Big Bang Theory veterans including Bert Kibbler, Barry Kripke, and Denise.

Naturally, the multiverse is a hostile and wild place where giant moths inhabit the dark, what seems to be Mr. Freeze hunts the gang, and an evil dictator version of Kripke runs the Pasadena area with an iron fist.

Needless to say, plenty seems to be on the way and you can see this in action in the teaser trailer below.