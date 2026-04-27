The Big Bang Theory spin-off Stuart Fails To Save the Universe premieres in July

It's been known for a while that following the successful spin-off Young Sheldon, which ran for seven seasons, another The Big Bang Theory offshoot is in the works, titled Stuart Fails To Save the Universe. Behind the title lies a story with a rather unusual premise, in which comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) accidentally activates the multiverse after meddling with an experiment Leonard and Sheldon have been working on.

As we know, this is a very flexible tool, as it essentially opens the door for just about anything to happen. And that's exactly what occurs when Stuart and his girlfriend Denise, Big Bang Theory geologist Bert, and Sheldon's arch-nemesis Barry Kripke encounter alternate versions of themselves while trying to fix everything.

HBO Max has now shared the first images from the show via Instagram, and it has also been revealed that the premiere is set for July (date not yet confirmed) on HBO Max.

HBO Max

HBO Max