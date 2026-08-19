Gianni Infantino is allegedly losing more support, "the balance in the world is tipping against him"

HQ

The world of football was divided after FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed, and then turned down, a project to privatise part of World Cup, that caused turmoil even inside FIFA (their Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lamour, was fired this week after criticising the plan). This had led to many countries criticising Infantino while other have reinforced their support on the Swiss executive.

According to RMC Sport, France will be one of the countries to explicitly say that they will vote against Infantino in the upcoming FIFA election (March 2027) and ask him to resign earlier. According to reporter Daniel Riolo, what is being currently discussed in football circles is that "the ECA, the federations, UEFA, CONCACAF... They're going to push Infantino to resign before March . He's currently counting his supporters".

Specifically, the French Football Federation (FFF) and its president Philippe Diallo will speak out against Infantino. "Diallo hasn't spoken yet; there's an Executive Committee meeting on September 8th. He will have his decision ratified at that time, and subsequently, France will join the ranks of Infantino's opponents."

Finally, Riolo warns that "the balance in the world is tipping against Gianni Infantino."