FIFA fires their COO after he publicly criticised Gianni Infantino

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FIFA's Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lamour, has been fired one week after criticising the plan by FIFA President Gianni Infantino of selling 20% of World Cup to private investors, a plan that created a rift in the world of football, with UEFA still intending to boycott FIFA competitions.

Lamour joined FIFA only two years ago, and previously was deputy General Secretary of UEFA. When the plan to privatise the World Cup was announced, Lamour wrote that it was "the project of one person" and that FIFA's own administration had been "deceived". "A president must bring people together, unite them, and inspire them. Today, we are experiencing the opposite", Lamour said, referring to Infantino. Hours later the plan was officially cancelled.

Lamour added that he understood that speaking out could mean losing his job. "If that means I lose my job, then so be it. I will understand and respect that decision. At least I'll sleep well tonight."