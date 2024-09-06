Ghostrunner 2's Endless Moto Mode is out now

HQ

Ghostrunner 2 was a lot like the first game when it launched. Quick action, quicker deaths a lot of the time, but you also got a sweet motorcycle to ride through a good chunk of the game. However, some wanted even more time with their new vehicle, and that's where Endless Moto Mode comes in.

The DLC is out right now and costs £5.99. It gives you access to a new endless game mode where you just have to survive as long as possible through procedurally generated tracks. You'll go faster with further distances ahead of you as you improve, but the challenge gets constantly greater.

As you can see in the trailer below, you're not just swerving left and right to dodge static obstacles. Giant wheels will be in your way, as well as guillotines and some jumps that'll have you leave your beloved bike for a moment before jumping back on.