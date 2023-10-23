Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 unveils content roadmap and Season Pass

The Season Pass is included in the Brutal Edition or is available as a standalone purchase from the 7th of December.

Ghostrunner 2 launches this week, and just ahead of the game coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, we've got a new trailer showcasing the content that'll be coming towards the end of this year and throughout 2024.

Ghostrunner 2's Season Pass costs $19.99 but is included if you buy the game's Brutal Edition. Content starts coming from the 7th of December, where we'll see the launch of the Ice Pack. From there, the Dragon Pack launches in February 2024, the Heat Pack comes in June 2024, and the Anniversary Pack will release in October 2024. Each of these cosmetic packs comes with three sword skins, three hand skins, and a new look for the motorcycle.

There's also the release of the Endless Moto Mode, which is expected to arrive in September 2024. Details on this new game mode will arrive later, but from its name we're expecting something to do with the motorcycle.

Check out the information in the trailer below and keep your eyes peeled for our Ghostrunner 2 review, landing later today.

