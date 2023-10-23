Ghostrunner 2 unveils content roadmap and Season Pass

HQ

Ghostrunner 2 launches this week, and just ahead of the game coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, we've got a new trailer showcasing the content that'll be coming towards the end of this year and throughout 2024.

Ghostrunner 2's Season Pass costs $19.99 but is included if you buy the game's Brutal Edition. Content starts coming from the 7th of December, where we'll see the launch of the Ice Pack. From there, the Dragon Pack launches in February 2024, the Heat Pack comes in June 2024, and the Anniversary Pack will release in October 2024. Each of these cosmetic packs comes with three sword skins, three hand skins, and a new look for the motorcycle.

There's also the release of the Endless Moto Mode, which is expected to arrive in September 2024. Details on this new game mode will arrive later, but from its name we're expecting something to do with the motorcycle.

Check out the information in the trailer below and keep your eyes peeled for our Ghostrunner 2 review, landing later today.