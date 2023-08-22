Ghostrunner 2 reveals pre-order bonuses, early access, and more in new trailer

HQ

A new, action-packed trailer has dropped for Ghostrunner 2, showcasing some glimpses at gameplay, and a few of the bosses that we'll be encountering by the looks of things.

The enemy design for Ghostrunner 2 seems to have taken a big step up, as one of the bosses we see is a strange robot that has about eight arms and a giant sword.

It also appears that we'll be getting a lot more insight on how the world outside of Dharma Tower works. It looks to be heavily inspired by Mad Max but with a focus on machine overlords, if I had to take a guess. Either way, it's looking rad and even in a jam-packed October Ghostrunner 2 should stand out.

Finally, before the trailer closed we got a look at the editions of the game. The Deluxe Edition will grant the game, the Traditional Katana Pack and the Deluxe Pack with sword and hand skins. The Brutal Edition comes with that and the Brutal Pack, early access to the game and the Season Pass.