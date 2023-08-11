Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostrunner 2 closed beta sign-ups are available now

Spots are limited, so be sure to fill out a form if you want to play the game early.

One More Level and 505 games have recently unveiled the closed beta sign-up sheet for Ghostrunner 2.

There are a limited amount of spaces for the beta (sign up here), with the full game expected to release later this year. Also, the developer and publisher have confirmed some major news coming our way on the 21st of August, the day before Gamescom kicks off with Opening Night Live.

Ghostrunner 2 picks up one year after the events of the first game, with the player now venturing outside of the cyberpunk cityscape they traversed before for new, non-linear levels and a motorcycle for them to ride around the wastelands in.

