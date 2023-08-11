Ghostrunner 2 closed beta sign-ups are available now

HQ

One More Level and 505 games have recently unveiled the closed beta sign-up sheet for Ghostrunner 2.

There are a limited amount of spaces for the beta (sign up here), with the full game expected to release later this year. Also, the developer and publisher have confirmed some major news coming our way on the 21st of August, the day before Gamescom kicks off with Opening Night Live.

Ghostrunner 2 picks up one year after the events of the first game, with the player now venturing outside of the cyberpunk cityscape they traversed before for new, non-linear levels and a motorcycle for them to ride around the wastelands in.