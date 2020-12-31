Get Metro: Last Light Redux with for free on GOG

You're watching Advertisements

This holiday season as gamers we are really happy, as a lot of free titles have been offered from different companies on different platforms; whether it's Ubisoft's Happy Holidays, Epic Games Stores' all sorts of goodies, or the latest one we are about to tell you right now: GOG's giveaway.

As part of its Winter Sale promotion, GOG is giving away Metro: Last Light Redux for free. You just need to log into your GOG account and claim it, then you can keep the game forever. As the definitive version of Metro: Last Light, rebuilt in the latest iteration of the 4A Engine, this survival shooter was released back in August 2014. It includes all previously released DLC, adding 10 hours of bonus single-player content to the huge solo campaign. If you haven't tried it yet, now it seems to be a good time to experience the life in post-apocalyptic Moscow.

Get your free copy via this link.