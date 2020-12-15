Get free gifts from Ubisoft every day this week!

You're watching Advertisements

Christmas is coming, everyone is feeling generous, Ubisoft is no exception. They decided to hold an event called "Ubisoft's Happy Holidays", giving away daily gifts to celebrate the end of 2020.

From December 14 to 18, Ubisoft will offer different in-game stuffs or games for free. All you need to do is create an Ubisoft account and claim the content. Today's offer is "Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rewards pack". Now, you might be wondering: what if I don't own the base game? According to Ubi, " You can still claim the gift and you will be able to access when you have a copy of the game ;)".

Every day's offer starts at 2:00 PM CET, so make sure you check them before they are gone. It's also worth noting that in-game content can be accessed through any platform the game is available on, but free titles will only be offered on PC.

For more details, please check here.

Happy holidays, everyone!