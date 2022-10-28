Get an in-depth look at Apex Legends' Catalyst

HQ

In just a few days time, the next season of Apex Legends will start, and with it, we can look forward to a new map and also a new Legend: Catalyst. Speaking about the latter, Respawn has now published a new trailer that delves deep into what this individual brings to the table, and shown how her abilities work in-game.

Here are Catalyst's abilities:

Passive - Barricade: Catalyst can use ferrofluid to block doors, so that teams can get a moment's respite in the heat of battle

Tactical - Piercing Spikes: Catalyst lays a trap of ferrofluid spikes across the floor, with Catalyst immune to any enemy spikes.

Ultimate - Dark Veil: Catalyst raises a wall of ferrofluid that blocks vision and sightlines, while also partially blinding and slowing any enemies that attempt to walk through it.

You can see each of the abilities in the trailer below, and can look forward to playing Catalyst in-game when Apex Legends' next season, Eclipse, arrives on November 1.