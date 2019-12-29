Cookies

Green Hell

Get a three-storey mud hut in survival game Green Hell

The Expanded Shelters update is out now, with four-player co-op and console versions planned for 2020.

The Expanded Shelters update has just landed in survival game Green Hell, giving players a chance to upgrade their luxury mud hut into a three-storey luxury mud hut.

The game, which launched earlier this year, tasks players with surviving in a lush rainforest that's crammed full of things trying to kill you. Creepy Jar has promised to bring the game to consoles sometime next year, and before then PC-based players should be able to play co-op (for up to four players) when that update eventually comes around.

In the meantime, however, survivalists will have to busy themselves with Expanded Shelters, which adds a number of options in terms of base building. Not only will players be able to build up with the option of adding two additional floors, but a number of other features are also now available (Side Doorway, Mud Side Doorway, Bamboo Side Doorway, Short Wall, Short Bamboo Wall, Short Mud Wall, Mud Roof with Notch, Ladder, Bamboo Ladder).

Green Hell

