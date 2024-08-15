Get a detailed look at the open world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in this new trailer

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is still a few months away, but GSC Game World is ready to show off a lot of the game. After a 35-minute developer deep dive earlier in the week, now we have an additional 5-minute trailer dedicated to the open world.

If you'd not yet guessed, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl takes place in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, which is a space measuring a whopping 60 kilometres, with a variety of environments.

The game's map has 20 different zones, with their own residents, biomes, and creatures for you to fight against. Some locations are based on real-world places, while others have been given a modern look from past S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games.