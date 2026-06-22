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Nico Schlotterbeck, 26-year-old defender from Germany, is one of the first players to get injured during World Cup and be ruled out for the rest of the competition, that ends on July 19. Even if Germany makes it to the final, Schlotterbeck won't be included, as he will be out for several months after "suffering an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left ankle", during Saturday's 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, needed to be replaced in halftime by Antonio Rudiger.

Despite the injury, Schlotterbeck will remain with the team being in the United States for the time being. "It is a very positive sign that he will initially remain here within the team, because he also has an influence off the pitch", said coach Julian Nagelsmann. "Schlotti will be greatly missed on the pitch as an outstanding defender, especially his excellent build-up play".

Germany has been one of the best teams so far, the only one besides Mexico and United States to win the first two matches, and with the best goal difference of 7. The team is not allowed to make substitutions now, so Nagelsmann will rely on Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton, and Malick Thiaw for the centre-back position.

Next season, Scholetterbeck is set to remain at Borussia Dortmund signing a contract extension until 2031, despite being sought after by other clubs including Real Madrid.