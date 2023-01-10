Gerard Butler finally gives an update on the Angel Has Fallen sequel

Angel Has Fallen from 2019 quickly became a huge hit, as was the previous installations Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. Unsurprisingly enough, Hollywood wants to capitalize on this and there are currently plans on both more movies and a TV series.

The next movie will be called Night Has Fallen, but we haven't heard anything about it for a very long time. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Gerard Butler (who plays the protagonist of the franchise, Secret Service agent Mike Banning) finally had something to say about the eagerly anticipated film - and unfortunately it sounds like we shouldn't expect it anytime soon:

"We have a script for that, but I haven't been working on it at the moment. We have a really fun idea, it just needs to be to be developed. But it's been fun recently, making action. I will say — I want to play more the Tom Hanks of action movies. Let me take a break from the Mike Banning, where it's literally seven or eight full-on fight sequences in every movie, fistfights. And actually claiming the characters that are real, who have to pull something extraordinary out of themselves that an audience can really identify with because that's what we need right now.

We need, in a way, real heroes. Life is tough, it's a bit of an escape and I think to go and see movies like this and put yourself in those kind of hellish challenging scenarios and then be able to walk back out again, but maybe take some ideas from, or just some inspiration from it and have had a lot of fun, is cool. It's great to to make those movies that are an escape."

We quite enjoyed the Has Fallen movies, with all the old school one-man army action and are definitely looking forward Night Has Fallen as well. Do you?