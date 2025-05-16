Gen.G Esports announces its Marvel Rivals roster

HQ

The Korean Gen.G Esports has long been teasing its plans to enter the world of competitive Marvel Rivals, something it has now lived up to by revealing its official roster that spans seven players and a coach. Made entirely of South Korean stars, the team will be competing in the Asian region whenever tournaments for the popular game are held.

As for whom make up Gen.G's Marvel Rivals team, the roster is as follows:



Choi "Brownie" Mingi (Duelist)



Jung "Xzi" Ki-hyo (Duelist)



Bae "KAIDIA" Jung-hyun (Duelist)



Sin "CHOPPA" Jae-hyeon (Vanguard)



Jung "FUNFUN" SeungHyun (Vanguard)



Bae "KAIDIA" Jung-hyun (Duelist)



Jung "SNAKE" Rae-Won (Strategist)



Shin "Dotori" Hyun-jong (Strategist)



Kim "Xoon" Su-hoon (Coach)



As for where we can expect to see Gen.G first in action, there are a handful of tournaments planned ahead of the Ignite: Grand Finals in November. For the Asian region, Ignite Stage 1 will happen throughout June, all while the Championship Season 2: Hellfire Gala happens in the region around the same time too.