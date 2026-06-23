Gas stations accused of using AI to inflate prices

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A number of drivers in California have filed a lawsuit against several major gas stations, including P, Marathon Petroleum, 7-Eleven, Walmart, Circle K, and Albertsons, all of which are accused of using AI tools to keep gas prices artificially high.

The complaint alleges that all of these companies used a system provided by Kalibrate to coordinate prices, rather than encouraging healthy competition. It is claimed that gas prices in certain areas have risen by as much as 30 percent per liter compared to areas where the system was not used.

The affected motorists are now seeking damages. None of the companies named in the complaint have yet commented on the allegations.