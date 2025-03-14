English
Counter-Strike 2

Ganginho also gets served ban from PGL events for Counter-Strike 2 corruption and betting violations

This follows a three-year ban from the ESIC earlier this month.

Last week, the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) announced that Ilya "Ganginho" Chernychenko was to be banned for the next three years and unable to compete in any competitive games for the future due to an investigation determining that the player broke corruption and gambling restrictions.

This decision led to Ganginho being banned from all ESIC-affiliated events until December 2027, and being prohibited to partake in any capacity, be it as a player, coach, manager, broadcaster, and so forth.

Now, the PGL is also taking a stand against the player and also banning him from their tournaments too. The PGL states: "Counter-Strike 2 player Ilya "Ganginho" Chernychenko is banned from all PGL tournaments for corruption and betting violations."

There is no mention of a timeline on this ban suggesting that, unlike the ESIC's ruling, this one could be a permanent ban. Ganginho isn't a household name, and is known for competing in the B and C-tiers of competitive Counter-Strike 2. It's unlikely that he will get many roles in the esport in the future following this major ordeal.

Counter-Strike 2

