Gamers are once again asking for a Sunset Overdrive remaster

Before they were the Spider-Man studio (with a bit of Ratchet & Clank mixed in), Insomniac Games delivered a brilliantly zany action game called Sunset Overdrive. One of the few games that made it worth picking up an Xbox One, Sunset Overdrive is remembered fondly even a decade after its release.

As spotted by TheGamer, recently Insomniac Games published a social media post referencing Sunset Overdrive, which sent commenters and people online into a bit of a frenzy about any sort of remake, remaster, or PS5 port.

Insomniac does own the Sunset Overdrive IP, but even if there's nothing technically stopping the studio from working on a sequel or remake, it is a very busy place to be right now. Spider-Man is the mainstay of Insomniac as mentioned, and knowing how much the studio is capable of, we wouldn't be surprised if there's another secret project on the way, too.

But, as we know, in this industry never can sometimes mean not right now, so keep the hope alive if you wish with Sunset Overdrive.