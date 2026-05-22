Gamereactor is at the Cannes Film Festival this year! Stay tuned for more over the days ahead

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The 79th Cannes Film Festival started last week with the show slated to run for a handful of additional days. As we edge towards the closing ceremony of the luxurious French event celebrating all things entertainment, you might be interested to hear that Gamereactor is once again on-site and ready to share exclusive coverage from Cannes in the days ahead.

Building on our live coverage of Cannes from the 2025 event last year, we've returned to the French Riviera. We'll be attending screenings, interviewing icons from the entertainment world, attending panels, and otherwise basking in the Mediterranean sunshine.

With all of this coverage planned, stay tuned to your local Gamereactor region, including the Shorts category on the main page, for glimpses behind-the-scenes and around the red carpets of Cannes.