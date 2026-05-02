Game preservation publisher SNEG co-founders on why re-released titles should aim for Steam as well as GOG

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Recently, boutique publisher SNEG returned a bunch of old Warhammer games to Steam, with some launching on the platform for the first time with the creation of the Warhammer Classics label. Some of these games had been available on other platforms for some time, and so we couldn't resist asking SNEG co-founders Artem Shchuiko and Oleg Klapovskiy about what a Steam release offers compared to other marketplaces.

"Steam is the ultimate gaming platform for millions of players worldwide. For many of them, it is the place to discover and buy games. Some of those players may never have used platforms like GOG, even if they have strong memories of these older titles and would gladly revisit them," Klapovskiy told us.

"A Steam release gives these games access to a much broader audience. That includes older players returning to something they loved, but also younger players who may be discovering these classics for the first time and seeing where many modern ideas and mechanics came from," he continued.

Klapovskiy actually worked at GOG until SNEG was founded back in 2020. Since then, the company has worked with big names, bringing their IPs back into the limelight through re-released classic games, chucked on Steam where the most eyes and wallets are for PC gamers. For people who like their library on one, centralised account, it's very convenient to have all these games come to Steam, but GOG still has plenty of updated classics you can't get to run as well from other stores, as it posits itself as the place to go to for older titles.

Read our full interview for more information on Warhammer Classics here.